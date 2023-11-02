Menu
Itodo Expresses Concerns About REC Nominees, Alleges Partisanship

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, has voiced his objections to the confirmation of seven out of 10 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Nigerian Senate.

On Wednesday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation of the seven RECs after they were cleared through a voice vote during the plenary session.

The confirmed RECs include Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Mohammed Yelwa (Niger), and Aminu Idris (Nasarawa). Some of them are believed to be loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Itodo alleged that some of the confirmed RECs had political affiliations, which raised concerns about their impartiality, as Section 156 and paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution emphasize the non-partisanship of electoral commission appointees.

He pointed out that some of the nominees have been seen campaigning for political parties, which contradicts the requirement of neutrality for INEC officials.

Itodo also noted the political interest in controlling INEC to gain an advantage in elections, which could erode confidence in the electoral commission’s integrity.

Earlier, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) had cautioned the Senate against confirming the nominees, specifically raising concerns about the Akwa Ibom and Edo States nominees’ involvement in partisan activities. They called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw their nominations and appoint individuals who adhere to the constitution and the Federal Character Act.

Previous article
Court Grants Interim Order to Restrain Rivers Assembly From Impeaching Fubara
Next article
JUST IN: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested During Owerri Protest
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

