Economy

“IMF and Gambia Forge $100 Million Pact to Boost Economic Growth and Tackle Inflation”

By: News Wire

Date:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Gambian government have recently concluded discussions, announcing a new three-year financial support arrangement totaling approximately $100 million.

This agreement, at the staff level, has been unveiled by the IMF in a statement released on Wednesday.

The primary objectives of this program are to bolster the Gambian economy by implementing mutually agreed-upon economic policies and reforms.

These efforts are designed to address issues such as inflation and foreign exchange challenges, as well as to diminish the country’s debt burden while promoting economic growth in this West African nation.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

