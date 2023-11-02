How African apparel industry’s future depends on U.S. Congress

By Joe Bavier and Duncan Miriri

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Norah Nasimiyu, with 13 years of experience in Kenya’s garment trade, knows that the industry’s fate depends on the decisions made by the U.S. Congress. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), set to expire in 2025, is a crucial factor in the garment trade, but its renewal is uncertain.

Despite bipartisan support and its significance in the ongoing competition with China, divisions in Congress have raised concerns about AGOA’s future. The apparel sector, which has been a success story under AGOA, is at risk of missing out on a significant shift away from Chinese manufacturing, endangering jobs and the industry’s progress.

African apparel exports under AGOA reached nearly $1.4 billion last year, doubling the pre-AGOA figures. Kenya’s largest garment producer, United Aryan EPZ, heavily relies on AGOA’s duty-free access to the U.S. market.

With the ongoing shift away from Chinese manufacturing, Africa has an opportunity to increase its share in the apparel industry. However, the lack of AGOA renewal and uncertainty is already affecting investments and could impact future plans.

A survey conducted by the United States Fashion Industry Association revealed that 45% of respondents had already reduced sourcing from AGOA countries due to renewal uncertainty, while an additional 45% plan to cut sourcing from Africa if there is no reauthorization by June 2024.

African governments are advocating for a 10-year AGOA extension, similar to the one approved in 2015 with bipartisan support, but the current political climate in Congress makes a quick reauthorization unlikely. Divisions and the desire to improve AGOA could further complicate the process.

Apparel company executives are concerned that attempting to change AGOA significantly could lead to a similar impasse as experienced by the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). Congress failed to renew GSP before it expired at the end of 2020, and its reauthorization remains stuck in gridlock.

AGOA’s benefits are essential for many African countries to maintain their apparel exports to the U.S. The USITC report highlighted the negative impact of suspensions, with countries losing thousands of jobs.

In Kenya, Chairman Pankaj Bedi remains hopeful but understands the industry’s potential collapse if AGOA is not renewed. The future of Africa’s apparel industry hangs in the balance, awaiting decisions from the U.S. Congress.