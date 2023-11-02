Fulham Secures Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Spot with Impressive Win

Fulham has advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 2004-05 season, following a dominant performance against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

In the ninth minute, Harry Wilson broke the deadlock for Fulham, skillfully rounding the advancing goalkeeper Christian Walton after receiving a precise pass from Bobby de Cordova-Reid.

Fulham’s supremacy was further evident as they struck the woodwork twice before extending their lead to 2-0. Wilson’s low cross found the finishing touch from Rodrigo Muniz.

Tom Cairney added a third goal for Fulham, but Elkan Baggott managed to salvage a late consolation for Ipswich.

Fulham’s next challenge in the quarter-finals will be another away match, this time against fellow Premier League side Everton. The fixture is scheduled for the week commencing 18 December 2023.

Ipswich Town, currently second in the Championship, opted for an entirely different starting lineup from their previous match, a 3-2 victory over Plymouth. In contrast, Fulham made eight changes from their 1-1 draw with Brighton over the weekend.

Christian Walton, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury, had an unfortunate moment as Wilson evaded him and slotted the ball into an empty net to give Fulham an early lead.

Throughout the game, Marco Silva’s Fulham, currently 14th in the Premier League, displayed superior performance. They hit the crossbar when Fode Ballo-Toure’s cross was deflected, and Walton was fortunate when he fumbled Calvin Bassey’s shot, only for the ball to bounce off the post.

Ipswich Town had displayed resilience in the previous round by coming from two goals down to defeat Wolves 3-2, but they were unable to mount a similar comeback at Portman Road.

Cairney extended Fulham’s lead with a precise low strike from the edge of the penalty area, with De Cordova-Reid providing his second assist of the evening.

Despite Ipswich Town’s continuous scoring streak of 31 games, they could only manage one consolation goal when substitute Baggott headed in from Jack Taylor’s corner. However, it was not enough to spark a comeback, and Fulham secured their spot in the quarter-finals comfortably.

Notably, Fulham has reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on several occasions in the past but has never progressed further, consistently falling at this stage.