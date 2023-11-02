Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Fulham Secures Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Spot with Impressive Win

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Fulham has advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 2004-05 season, following a dominant performance against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the ninth minute, Harry Wilson broke the deadlock for Fulham, skillfully rounding the advancing goalkeeper Christian Walton after receiving a precise pass from Bobby de Cordova-Reid.

Fulham’s supremacy was further evident as they struck the woodwork twice before extending their lead to 2-0. Wilson’s low cross found the finishing touch from Rodrigo Muniz.

Tom Cairney added a third goal for Fulham, but Elkan Baggott managed to salvage a late consolation for Ipswich.

Fulham’s next challenge in the quarter-finals will be another away match, this time against fellow Premier League side Everton. The fixture is scheduled for the week commencing 18 December 2023.

Ipswich Town, currently second in the Championship, opted for an entirely different starting lineup from their previous match, a 3-2 victory over Plymouth. In contrast, Fulham made eight changes from their 1-1 draw with Brighton over the weekend.

Christian Walton, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury, had an unfortunate moment as Wilson evaded him and slotted the ball into an empty net to give Fulham an early lead.

Throughout the game, Marco Silva’s Fulham, currently 14th in the Premier League, displayed superior performance. They hit the crossbar when Fode Ballo-Toure’s cross was deflected, and Walton was fortunate when he fumbled Calvin Bassey’s shot, only for the ball to bounce off the post.

Ipswich Town had displayed resilience in the previous round by coming from two goals down to defeat Wolves 3-2, but they were unable to mount a similar comeback at Portman Road.

Cairney extended Fulham’s lead with a precise low strike from the edge of the penalty area, with De Cordova-Reid providing his second assist of the evening.

Despite Ipswich Town’s continuous scoring streak of 31 games, they could only manage one consolation goal when substitute Baggott headed in from Jack Taylor’s corner. However, it was not enough to spark a comeback, and Fulham secured their spot in the quarter-finals comfortably.

Notably, Fulham has reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on several occasions in the past but has never progressed further, consistently falling at this stage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed
Next article
Senate approves President Tinubu’s $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget Amidst Public Backlash
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector

Naija247news -
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 2 - Nigeria's national oil company,...

Senate approves President Tinubu’s $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget Amidst Public Backlash

Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA, Nov 2 - In a contentious move,...

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed

Emman Tochi -
The Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw took place, setting up...

FACT CHECK REPORT: Brekete Family’s Claims Regarding HPV Vaccine’s Impact on Girls and Fertility Deemed Misleading

Gbenga Samson -
A fact-check investigation by PRNigeria has debunked the assertions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector

Analysis 0
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 2 - Nigeria's national oil company,...

Senate approves President Tinubu’s $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget Amidst Public Backlash

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
ABUJA, Nov 2 - In a contentious move,...

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed

FootBall 0
The Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw took place, setting up...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights