FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five Weeks

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has announced the closure of two sections of the Third Mainland Bridge for essential repairs.

In a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engineer (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, it was revealed that the repair work will commence on the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

The closure of these ramps is scheduled to take effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, and is expected to last for a duration of five weeks. Motorists are strongly advised to cooperate with traffic management officials, follow designated diversions, and make use of alternative routes during this period.

