Lifestyle News

Fela Kuti’s grand son, Made marries long-time lover

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

FAST-rising Afrobeat star and grandson of the genre pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti aka abami eda (the weird one), Omorimade Kuti, professionally known as Made Kuti has wedded his long-time lover, Inedoye Onyeso.

The ceremony which was held at a Registry was witnessed by close family members among who were the singer cum multi-instrumentalist’s father, Femi Kuti, who is a legend of the genre and multiple Grammy nominee; his mother, Funke and his aunty, Yeni Kuti as well as popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.

Sharing a video snippet of him and his wife during the ceremony, the musician who has enjoyed steady rise since he came to limelight, wrote on his Instagram page, “Today a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin. #NedoMade2023.”

Made who like his father, Femi, a saxophonist, in another post wrote, “She said YES @_inedoye. Newest fiance and fiancee in town. There is a lot of pain in the world every day but sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I cannot wait to see the future we build together. I love you.”

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

