Falana Challenges Police Account, Calls for Prosecution of Officers Involved in Ajaero’s Alleged Brutalization

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has raised significant concerns regarding the police’s version of events surrounding the contentious arrest of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero. The incident occurred when heavily armed police officers apprehended Ajaero at the Imo council secretariat of the NLC in Owerri.

While labor leaders maintain that the Imo State Police Command arrested and brutalized Ajaero in Owerri, police authorities have contended that they placed the NLC chief in protective custody due to safety concerns.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Falana expressed skepticism about the police’s account, pointing out various discrepancies in their explanation of the events. He specifically called upon the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to conduct an investigation and ensure the prosecution of the police personnel involved in the alleged brutalization of Ajaero.

The human rights lawyer questioned why the police failed to apprehend the “so-called miscreants” who were reportedly involved in the assault on the NLC president, despite being present at the scene. He also highlighted the abrupt change in the police’s approach, as they initially allowed the victim to be subjected to violence and then transported him to the police clinic.

Falana noted that pictures taken by members of the public have raised doubts about the police’s account, as they appear to confirm that the individuals responsible for the attack were, in fact, police personnel. He found it disconcerting that the police justified the actions of these individuals by asserting that Comrade Ajaero had violated a court order. Falana questioned why the police did not allow the court to address any contempt of court issues involving Ajaero.

This legal analysis underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and a commitment to justice, especially when allegations of police misconduct are at play. Falana’s concerns shed light on the potential legal implications of the case and emphasize the importance of upholding the rule of law.