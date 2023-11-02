FACT CHECK REPORT: Brekete Family’s Claims Regarding HPV Vaccine’s Impact on Girls and Fertility Deemed Misleading

A fact-check investigation by PRNigeria has debunked the assertions made by the host of the Brekete Family radio program, Ahmed Isah, also known as the ‘Ordinary President,’ regarding the supposed harmful effects of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and its alleged connection to depopulation. The investigation has found these claims to lack evidence and to be misleading.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ordinary President, in a video clip during a live broadcast of his popular Brekete Family program on Human Rights Radio Station in Abuja, asserted that the HPV vaccine is detrimental to girls and is designed to reduce the Nigerian population.

To verify the validity of Ahmed’s claims, the PRNigeria fact-check team conducted a thorough background check on the video originating from the Brekete Family radio station. Subsequently, they performed keyword searches to cross-check claims related to the absence of a vaccine or cure for cervical cancer in advanced global economies.

The investigative results led to a report on global cancer burden studies, revealing that China has the second-highest incidence and mortality rate of cervical cancer worldwide, with around 110,000 new cases and 59,000 deaths. Cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern in China. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated an association between certain head and neck cancers, particularly oropharyngeal cancers, and high-risk HPVs, especially type 16, showing a 37% increase in HNCs incidence globally over the past decade.

As a significant development, it was discovered that China approved its first domestically manufactured HPV vaccine (Cecolin™) in December 2019, which was prequalified by the WHO in October 2021. This made China the third country capable of producing HPV vaccines worldwide.

Moreover, in the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) recommends the HPV vaccine for children aged 12 to 13 years and individuals at higher risk from HPV. The vaccine is offered to all children aged 12 to 13, and it remains available for free on the NHS for all girls under 25 who missed vaccination at a younger age.

Similarly, in the United States, the HPV vaccine is part of routine vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the HPV vaccine for preteens, starting at age 9 and routinely at age 11 or 12, to protect against HPV infections that can lead to cancer later in life.

Additionally, further investigation emphasized the importance of administering the HPV vaccine at an early age. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health stressed the significance of giving girls the HPV vaccine during childhood to protect them from cervical cancer, raising their immunity and increasing protection against HPV. Girls aged 9-14 are given two doses of the HPV vaccine, while those aged 15 and over receive three doses.

Further findings on the HPV vaccine’s efficacy were in line with a United Nations (UN) report, particularly highlighting its effectiveness in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

PRNigeria’s fact-check has revealed that the HPV vaccine is not exclusive to Nigeria but is available in many countries globally, including the United States, Australia, and most of Europe. It has been confirmed to be safe and effective in preventing HPV-related infections and cancers. Medical experts, academic journals, and the World Health Organization have addressed concerns about its safety and efficacy.