Eterna Plc reports N4.58bn loss for the period ended 30 September 2023.

November 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Eterna Plc on Wednesday published its third quarter report for the period ended, 30 September 2023.

The Oil firm the reported revenue of N123.317 billion for the 9 months period, up by 34.14% from N91.934 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N4.581 billion was reported for the 9 months period. This is due to the net Foreign Exchange loss of N9.63 billion during the period under review.

Earnings per share of Eterna Oil stands at negative N3.51.

At the share price of N14.5, the P/E ratio of Eterna Oil is negative 4.13x with earnings yield of negative 24.23%.(www.naija247news.com).