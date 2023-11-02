Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Eterna Plc reports N4.58bn loss for the period ended 30 September 2023.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Eterna Plc on Wednesday published its third quarter report for the period ended, 30 September 2023.

The Oil firm the reported revenue of N123.317 billion for the 9 months period, up by 34.14% from N91.934 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N4.581 billion was reported for the 9 months period. This is due to the net Foreign Exchange loss of N9.63 billion during the period under review.

Earnings per share of Eterna Oil stands at negative N3.51.

At the share price of N14.5, the P/E ratio of Eterna Oil is negative 4.13x with earnings yield of negative 24.23%.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law
Next article
Naira Appreciates at Official Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

One feared dead, others injured, Ajaero brutalised

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One person was feared killed and...

NGX All-Share Index appreciates by 1.94% as Airtel, 36 Others Gain

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited maintained...

Naira Appreciates at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

One feared dead, others injured, Ajaero brutalised

Nigeria 0
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One person was feared killed and...

NGX All-Share Index appreciates by 1.94% as Airtel, 36 Others Gain

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited maintained...

Naira Appreciates at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights