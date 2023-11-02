Menu
Law and Order

Dealer in court over alleged N7.9m car theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Nov. 2, 2023.

A 41-year old car dealer, Kingsley Ogbonna, was on Thursday arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two cars valued at N7.9million.

Ogbonna, whose residential address is not given, is facing a two-count charge of theft and breach of trust.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant stole a Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry, belonging to the complainant, Raphael David.

Leo said that Ogbonna committed the offences on April 24, at Barnawa area of Kaduna.

He said that David gave the two vehicles which were unregistered to the defendant to sell.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the cars but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account.

”The defendant has been avoiding the complainant’s calls, and all efforts to meet with him failed,” he said.

Leo said that the offences contravened sections 287 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The complainant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for hearing.

Previous article
Charly Boy slammed for slut-shaming actress Mercy Isoyip after she fumbled National Anthem
Next article
Kannywood star, Hadiza Gabon drags man to court for defamation of character
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

