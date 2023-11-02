Dealer in court over alleged N7.9m car theft

Kaduna, Nov. 2, 2023.

A 41-year old car dealer, Kingsley Ogbonna, was on Thursday arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two cars valued at N7.9million.

Ogbonna, whose residential address is not given, is facing a two-count charge of theft and breach of trust.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant stole a Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry, belonging to the complainant, Raphael David.

Leo said that Ogbonna committed the offences on April 24, at Barnawa area of Kaduna.

He said that David gave the two vehicles which were unregistered to the defendant to sell.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the cars but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account.

”The defendant has been avoiding the complainant’s calls, and all efforts to meet with him failed,” he said.

Leo said that the offences contravened sections 287 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The complainant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for hearing.