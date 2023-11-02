Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Court Restrains Rivers Lawmakers From Impeaching Gov Sim Fubara

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Rivers State High Court, Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule and other Principal Officers from impeaching the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Also restrained include principal officers like the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The case was filed by Damian Okoro, SAN and I.C.Mac Barango on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following the deposition of the motion Exparte against the defendants by Okoro, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The High Court, therefore, issued an order of interim injunction restraining the lawmakers and their agents, agents proxies with the process of removal of the Governor of the state howsoever from the office of governor of the State or interfering with or preventing him from carrying out his functions as governor of Rivers State pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Court directed that all parties should maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to the case on 14th of November, 2023, for the motion on notice to be heard and argued.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who is now a factional Speaker had on Monday led other lawmakers to issue an impeachment notice to the Governor.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
BUA Food reports N105.62bn profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Next article
BUA to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by Jan. 2024
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. Publisher and Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has...

Kogi Commissioner Mocks Akpoti For Rejecting Gov Bello’s Congratulatory Message

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo,...

Anger Over Planned N7bn Renovation Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Residences

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. The election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the...

Seven Out Of 10 INEC RECs Appointed By President Tinubu Confirmed By Senate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. Seven out of the 10 nominees appointed by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. Publisher and Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has...

Kogi Commissioner Mocks Akpoti For Rejecting Gov Bello’s Congratulatory Message

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo,...

Anger Over Planned N7bn Renovation Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Residences

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. The election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights