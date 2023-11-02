Court Restrains Rivers Lawmakers From Impeaching Gov Sim Fubara

Nov 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Rivers State High Court, Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule and other Principal Officers from impeaching the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Also restrained include principal officers like the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The case was filed by Damian Okoro, SAN and I.C.Mac Barango on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following the deposition of the motion Exparte against the defendants by Okoro, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The High Court, therefore, issued an order of interim injunction restraining the lawmakers and their agents, agents proxies with the process of removal of the Governor of the state howsoever from the office of governor of the State or interfering with or preventing him from carrying out his functions as governor of Rivers State pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Court directed that all parties should maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to the case on 14th of November, 2023, for the motion on notice to be heard and argued.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who is now a factional Speaker had on Monday led other lawmakers to issue an impeachment notice to the Governor.(www.naija247news.com)