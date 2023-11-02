Menu
Cases & Trials

Court Grants Interim Order to Restrain Rivers Assembly From Impeaching Fubara

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

A Rivers State High Court in Isiokpo Division, situated in Ikwerre Local Government Area, has issued an interim order, preventing the Rivers State House of Assembly and its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, from taking any actions related to the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Governor Fubara filed the motion ex parte through his lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN), earlier on Wednesday. The Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House, and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, were all served with the restraining order.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte, issued the order as a result of a lawsuit filed against the defendants. He directed that all parties should maintain the status quo until the determination of the Motion on Notice, and subsequently adjourned the case to November 14, 2023, for the motion on notice.

Senate Confirms Seven INEC RECs Appointed by Tinubu
Itodo Expresses Concerns About REC Nominees, Alleges Partisanship
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

