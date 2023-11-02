Charly Boy slammed for slut-shaming actress Mercy Isoyip after she fumbled National Anthem

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Charly Boy, aka Area Fada, has been slammed for slut-shaming and “bullying” actress Mercy Isoyip after she fumbled while reciting the National Anthem.

Earlier this week, the actress donned the police uniform to recite the National Anthem at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State. However, she did a poor job and missed some lines.

She later tendered a public apology and that exposed the fact that she is not actually a police officer, but an actress and a singer.

Amid the uproar, Charly Boy took to Instagram to claim that Mercy must be a big man’s side chic which is how she got the role.

He also slut-shamed her, saying, “She dey collect pr*ck and money when her mates dey Allen Ave dey hustle.”

He added that the actress is a “side chic” who came to disgrace herself in public because she knows oga.

Charley Boy’s post was not well received by many and they slammed him for jumping to conclusions when he does not know the actress personally.(www.naija247news.com).