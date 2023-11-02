Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw took place, setting up some exciting matchups for football enthusiasts. Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming clashes:

1. Chelsea vs. Newcastle:

– Chelsea and Newcastle previously faced off in a 1-1 draw on the final day of last season. These two teams are set to meet again in the Premier League at St James’ Park on 25 November.

2. Liverpool vs. West Ham:

– Last season’s runners-up, Newcastle, will face a tough challenge as they play against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Liverpool is gearing up to take on West Ham.

3. Everton vs. Fulham:

– An all-Premier League encounter awaits as Everton hosts Fulham in the quarter-finals.

4. Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough:

– League One side Port Vale will have the home advantage against Championship team Middlesbrough.

These thrilling matches are scheduled to be played in the week commencing 18 December 2023.

In the previous round:

– Port Vale made history by moving into the quarter-finals for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Mansfield Town.

– Middlesbrough came from behind to defeat Exeter City 3-2.

Notable results from the round include:

– Newcastle’s impressive 3-0 win over last season’s winners, Manchester United.

– West Ham’s 3-1 victory against a second-placed Arsenal side in the Premier League.

– Liverpool’s 2-1 triumph over Bournemouth.

– Everton’s convincing 3-0 win against fellow Premier League team Burnley.

– Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

– Fulham’s 3-1 away win against Ipswich Town.

Of the remaining eight teams, only Chelsea, Liverpool, and Middlesbrough have claimed the Carabao Cup trophy in the past, with Everton, Newcastle, and West Ham each reaching the final but falling short on two occasions.