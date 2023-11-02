Cabal in music industry blacklisted Efe Money – Jaywon

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Musician and actor, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has alleged that rapper Efe Ejegba, known by his stage name Efe Money, has been blacklisted by cabals in the Nigeria music industry

Jaywon said this in a recent interview by Daily Trust Newspaper.

Naija 247News reports that Efe launched his music career after emerging winner of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija, which was tagged See Gobe.

Speaking about the blacklisting of Efe, Jaywon who recently dropped a collaboration single titled ‘Turn Up’ with the rapper, noted that the 31-year-old does not allow the blacklisting to affect him.

He said, “If you say he has been blacklisted, I agree because I have been at the forefront of the promotion of this song. I have spent a lot of money. If you say he has been blacklisted, I can feel it, I understand it.

“For Efe, I can say that there are a lot of people that do not want his career to prosper. Even the fans are attacking me. They attack me on social media. As far as I am concerned, Efe is one of the best rappers in the industry right now. Listen to his new music. He has improved.

“Even when we tried to promote the song via the Big Brother platform, I heard and saw many things. I experienced many difficulties trying to promote the song on that platform. I understand.

“What I am saying is that Efe does not allow that to affect him. He continues to put out music. When you stop that is when your career stops. Nobody is God, even the people trying to blacklist you can die at any time. How long do you want to put a good man down? One day, God would lift him up. Efe is doing so well.”

Meanwhile, in a reaction to the controversial death of former Marlian Records signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba a.k.a Mohbad, Jaywon, said the late 27-year-old contributed to the problems he had with his former record label.

Jaywon, who described 2023 as one of the best years in his life, said that the deceased singer treated his contract with Marlian Records as a ‘poverty alleviation scheme’ by walking out of the deal.

He said, “Rest In Peace to Mohbad. I am not trying to disrespect the dead but I feel like Mohbad contributed to his problems. I will say it respectfully because he is no more here.

“First, signing to a record label is not poverty alleviation. When you sign a deal, you cannot wake up one day and say you want to walk out on the deal then decide you want to start your record label when the court has not decided that the contract is terminated. That was what he did and there was nobody to tell him that he cannot do that.

“I feel like Mohbad’s biggest problem was the people around him. Those were his biggest problems because there was nobody to put him through and tell him he could not do that. He had more enemies than friends around him. There was a video I made and stated that he had been troubled for the longest time. He had trouble in his family, relationship, record label; only one person. So, when you talk about cabal, sometimes we the artistes are the cause of our problems.”

Jaywon, however, reiterated that those involved in the singer’s death must be brought to book.

He added, “He was young and that is why I am going to say this respectfully, he did not know better because he was inexperienced. Sometimes, you need to watch people around you closely. Every time as an artiste you need to watch the people around you. How would you keep a friend who stayed with a record label that you fought with? When you sign a deal, you need to wait for the deal to expire before you go. It is not poverty alleviation. We are all fighting for justice over his death because all the people that have a hand in his death must pay. All this that I am saying is for the younger generation of artiste to learn.

“Some people don’t know that all Mohbad’s song that is trending, if care is not taken Marlian Music can claim it and get the royalties of the song because if he still has an existing contract with Marlian Music they can take those songs and nothing would happen. As far as it is in the existing contract they signed.

“One of the hardest things about leaving a label is buying yourself out. That is what artistes do not understand. If a record label spends one billion on an artiste, they can claim 200 billion and the only way to leave is to pay, if not, you are going nowhere.”(www.naija247news.com).