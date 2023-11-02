Menu
BUA to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by Jan. 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

One of the Nigeria’s leading cement providers, BUA, has revealed its plan to inaugurate a new cement plant in Sokoto State by January 2024.

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, made this announcement during his visit to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Rabiu said that the company was diligently working to ensure the new plant, currently under construction in Sokoto would be ready for the inauguration.

He informed the governor that during his meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja he personally intimated him of the company’s intention to inaugurate the new plant.

Rabiu said, “Moreover, we extended an invitation to him to be our special guest at the inauguration.”

The chairman emphasised that BUA Cement in Sokoto remained the largest private enterprise with the highest workforce in the entire North-West.

Rabiu, while expressing gratitude to the people of the state for providing a conducive business environment, congratulated Aliyu on his electoral victory and pledged the group’s unwavering support for his government.

He further assured that the company would remain committed to supporting the interests of the host communities through various social intervention initiatives.

Responding, Aliyu commended BUA Group for its contributions to the state through its social responsibility programmes and described the company’s efforts as remarkable.

The governor pledged continuous support from his administration to investors in the state.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

