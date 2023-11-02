Arsenal Suffer Carabao Cup Exit Against West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed disappointment and took responsibility for his team’s Carabao Cup exit following a 3-1 defeat by West Ham in the fourth round.

Arteta made six changes to his starting XI, with key players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard on the bench. However, the Arsenal side that took the field produced a below-par performance, for which Arteta shouldered the blame.

“I’m very disappointed. I’m responsible for that,” Arteta admitted. “We’re out of the Cup, we wanted to play a very different game and compete. The game took a direction because of the first goal, but we have to see much more from the team and earn the right to win. I’m disappointed with myself. We wanted to play in a different way and we weren’t able to do that. Every time we lose, the pain is there. We have to use this pain and this defeat to prepare the best way for Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.”

West Ham took the lead in the 16th minute via an own goal, with Jarrod Bowen delivering a corner close to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and Ben White inadvertently nodding it past him. Despite Ramsdale’s complaints about Tomas Soucek holding his shirt, the absence of VAR at this stage of the League Cup meant his protests went unheard.

Arsenal struggled to break through despite dominating possession, and they paid the price five minutes into the second half when Mohammed Kudus skillfully controlled Nayef Aguerd’s 50-yard cross-field pass and slotted it through Gabriel’s legs.

West Ham secured their win just before the hour mark when Bowen capitalized on a poor defensive header from White and fired a volley from the edge of the area, deflecting off Gabriel’s thigh and wrongfooting Ramsdale.

Although Odegaard managed to slot one into the bottom corner with the final kick of the game, Arsenal’s 30-year wait to win the League Cup continues.

West Ham, on the other hand, advanced to the quarter-finals for the third consecutive season and will face Liverpool in the next round.

The return of Declan Rice to West Ham, following his summer move to Arsenal for £105 million, was a major talking point in the build-up. Rice, who made nearly 250 appearances for West Ham and led them to a Europa Conference League triumph in June, received a warm ovation from the home fans when he warmed up midway through the first half.

Despite a promising start for Arsenal, who did not concede a shot to West Ham in the first half despite falling behind, they failed to convert their dominance into goals.

Rice came on from the bench after the second goal and experienced a mixed reception, with both boos and applause, as his first ball forward was overhit for a goal kick. Shortly after, Arsenal went 3-0 down, and the arrivals of Saka, Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli couldn’t salvage their cup campaign.

In contrast, West Ham showcased a much-improved performance compared to their recent struggles, with Jarrod Bowen stating, “We had to fight, we knew we were playing a top side, but it was a really good performance compared to the last few games. We have not been at the level, but we were always going to bounce back, and tonight was the perfect way to do it.”