Appeal Court Reinstates Joshua Gana, Son of Professor Jerry Gana, as Reps Member

In a significant judicial development, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Joshua Gana, the son of Professor Jerry Gana from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the representative for the Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency in Niger State within the House of Representatives.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This legal decision sets aside a prior judgment from the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which had, on September 11, nullified Gana’s election and called for supplementary elections in the Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency.

The tribunal’s decision had invalidated the certificate of return issued to Gana by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), basing its judgment on the petitions of Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi and the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, in a unanimous ruling, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal supported the argument presented by Gana’s legal counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde, contending that the tribunal’s decision was erroneous in favor of the aforementioned petitioners.

The Appellate court specifically emphasized that Gbatamagi and the APC failed to comply with the mandatory provisions of Paragraph 4 (5) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022, as they did not file their witness statements on oath within the prescribed timeframe for filing the petition. Furthermore, it was noted that the evidence presented by their first witness, along with all documents submitted, which the tribunal had relied upon to issue a judgment in favor of Usman and the APC, were deemed inadmissible.

In addition to this, the Court of Appeal found that the tribunal had erred in law by concluding that Gbatamagi and the APC had presented sufficient evidence to support their petition. Consequently, the appellate court determined that Joshua Gana’s appeal was meritorious and proceeded to grant it, thereby reinstating him as the duly elected representative for the Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency in Niger State. Joshua Gana currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power in the Federal House of Representatives.