Adebayo Shittu’s Assessment of Buhari’s Ministerial Oversight

Adebayo Shittu, the former Minister of Communications, recently offered a political perspective on the supervisory approach of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in his dealings with his cabinet members. This commentary took place during Shittu’s appearance on the “Politics Today” program hosted by Channels Television, where he shared insights on how President Bola Tinubu’s administration might learn from past government practices, specifically in terms of coordinating and supervising ministers.

In a bid to address the effectiveness of ministerial roles, President Tinubu organized a three-day Cabinet Retreat. During this event, he urged his 48 ministers to fulfill their responsibilities or potentially face consequences for any shortcomings. Shittu applauded Tinubu for instilling accountability among his cabinet members and emphasized the significance of dismissing ministers who fail to meet their obligations.

While reflecting on his own tenure as a minister during the initial term of the Buhari administration, spanning from November 2015 to May 2019, Shittu highlighted the contrasting supervisory style of Buhari in comparison to Tinubu. Shittu acknowledged Buhari as a reserved leader who seldom sought updates on the progress of tasks assigned to ministers. He also underscored the importance of understanding these differences in leadership approaches for the benefit of the nation and as a valuable lesson for future governments.

Shittu further revealed that during Buhari’s administration, interaction between the President and ministers was infrequent, usually initiated by the ministers themselves. In contrast, he commended President Tinubu for adopting a more hands-on approach in overseeing the performance of his ministers.

In conclusion, Shittu proposed that, to enhance overall effectiveness, President Tinubu should implement a transparent and quantifiable system of milestones for each ministry, establishing a structured framework for monitoring and evaluating progress and performance. This political analysis sheds light on the evolving dynamics within the Nigerian political landscape and the changing approaches to governance.