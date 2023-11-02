Menu
Actress Descushiel apologizes after forgetting her lyrics while singing the National Anthem

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress and singer Descushiel has tendered an apology after forgetting the lyrics while singing the National Anthem. Descushiel who was dressed as a police officer was tasked with reciting the National Anthem at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State on Monday, October 30.

During the event, which was aired live across TV stations, the singer could be seen singing the wrong lyrics.

In a video, the singer apologized to the public for forgetting her lines.

She said:

‘’I want to sincerely apologize to the Nigeria Police Force and citizens of this great nation and also dignitaries that were present at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held on the 30th of October in Imo state. I want to say I acknowledged and understand the importance of the National Anthem and I am deeply sorry, I regret that I fell short in upholding the respect and reverence that it deserves.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

