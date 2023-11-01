Menu
Zenith Bank plc records 114% growth for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc has on Monday, announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023, recording a remarkable triple-digit growth of 114% from N620.6 billion reported in Q3 2022 to N1.33 trillion in Q3 2023.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 149.05% to N434.172 billion from N174.331 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N13.83.

At the share price of N33.5, the P/E ratio of Zenith Bank stands at 2.42x with earnings yield of 41.28%.

This performance demonstrates the Group’s resilience and strong market share despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 14th consecutive year, in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023 and so much more. (www.naija247news.com).

Dangote Sugar declares N27bn loss in 9 months ended September 2023.
Stock market closes positively,All-Share Index appreciates by 1.65%
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

