“You are talking nonsense on national TV” – Yul Edochie slams Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has hit out at Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, over his recent attitude towards guests.

On Monday, Rufai and Jesutega Onokpasa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, clashed during a show at the TV station.

Oseni, who was interviewing Onokpasa during the show, disagreed with the guest’s view regarding the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu and the general economic situation of Nigeria.

The drama between both men triggered reactions from Nigerians, especially supporters of the present administration, who accused Oseni of being biased.

Reacting to the development, Edochie, in a video shared via his Instagram account, urged Oseni to shut up, describing him as a very disrespectful person.

He also said the anchor, who was caught driving on a BRT lane in Lagos, lacks the moral justification to talk with people of integrity.

Yul Edochie said:

“My friend shut up and sit down! I’m talking to you! You have no right, you don’t have any moral justification to talk where people with integrity are talking! You are talking nonsense on national TV, you are a very disrespectful person, you have no respect for the laws of this country! In fact if someone like you becomes president, you will wipe out Nigerians. Are you not the same person that was caught driving on BRT lane? You could not even apologise, if not because somebody had a video, that was when you came on national TV to apologise. This is what you do, imagine the other ones that we’ve not seen before. Who taught you journalism? The first thing they should have taught you is to respect your guests.

“You are not better than anybody out there. You are a very disrespectful person and you should go and learn journalism, you are insulting people on national TV.

“Same Rufai Oseni that is insulting people, acting like God on national TV, making your guests very uncomfortable, you dey form like na you get Nigeria, you are the most concerned citizen, you are more concerned than all of us, my friend shut up! You have no moral justification to talk to anybody on TV that way because you’re not better than any Nigerian.”(www.naija247news.com).