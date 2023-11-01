UBA Records N1.31tn gross earnings, grows PAT by 287.18% in Q3 2023

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) in its recently published Q3 2023 result achieved significant growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

Gross Earnings of N1.309 trillion was achieved for the 9 months period, up by 115.28% from N607.978 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 287.18% to N449.296 billion from N116.042 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N13.14.

At the share price of N19.85, the P/E ratio of UBA stands at 1.51x with earnings yield of 66.18%.

The bank’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said, “Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates the strong momentum of the bank, as we deliver continuous improvements across our businesses and key performance metrics. This is reflective of the combined impact of higher asset yields, modest funding costs, and balance sheet optimisation.

Speaking on UBA’s strategy for an excellent performance by the end of the 2023 financial year, Nwaghodoh said, “Notwithstanding changes in the monetary and fiscal regime in some of our markets, we remain committed to driving sustainable and improved performance across our various business segments.”

Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, remarked that the Group has once again shown sustainable and remarkable improvement in key performance metrics over the period, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and various stakeholders.

He said, “This significant improvement is attributed to the impact of FX harmonisation, efficient balance sheet management, and our service-focused strategies. Our banking operations outside of Nigeria have continued to capture the broader business opportunities inherent across, and beyond Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Speaking on plans and strategy to sustain and surpass the performance at the end of the year, the GMD explained that the bank will continue to leverage its customer-centric strategies, speed to market, and innovation to consolidate market share in its various jurisdictions, as he pledged the bank’s commitment towards expanding and deepening digital and other transactional banking offerings while building strategic alliances to take advantage of emerging opportunities in due time.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that the growth trajectory will be sustained in the final quarter of the year as we remain focused on consolidating the gains achieved so far in delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders,” Alawuba pointed out.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA connects people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance, and ancillary banking services.