Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes positively,All-Share Index appreciates by 1.65%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Equities trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished the last trading day of October on a positive note as the All-Share Index gained 1.65% to close at 69,236.19 index points.

The positive rally was enhanced by gains recorded by blue chip firms led by Airtel Africa Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and NNFM Plc, among others.

Consequently, the equities market closed with a market capitalization of N38.039 trillion as against N37.421 trillion recorded the previous day.

The market witnessed 8,027 deals, marking a 4.8% increase from the 7,656 deals recorded yesterday. There was also an appreciation in trading volume as 483.270 million shares were traded today compared to 430.393 million shares recorded yesterday.

In terms of trading value, the market recorded N6.04 billion, representing a decline of 26.9% from yesterday’s trading value of N8.26 billion.

NGX All-Share Index: 69,236.19 points

% Day Change: +1.65%

Day’s Lowest: 68,111.71 points

Day’s Highest: 69,264.12 points

% YTD: +35.09%

Market Cap: N38.04 trillion

Volume Traded: 483.27 million

Value: N6.04 billion

Deals: 8,027

Top Gainers

AIRTELAFRI: +10.00% to close at N1540.10

NNFM: +9.92% to close at N19.95

Cadbury: +9.92% to close at N13.85

CHAMS: +9.90% to close at N2.22

ABCTRANS: +9.72% to close at N0.79

Top Losers

BETAGLAS: -9.93% to close at N60.30

UPL: -9.79% to close at N2.12

ELLAHLAKES: -9.56% to close at N3.50

SOVRENINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31

LEARNAFRICA: -8.79% to close at N3.30

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JAPAULGOLD (+9.26%) led the chart with 155.59 million shares, followed by UBA (+5.29%) with 33.93 million shares, ZENITH BANK (-1.04%) with 29.90 million shares, ACCESSCORP (0.00%) with 27.44 million shares, and CHAMS (+9.90%) with 22.52 million shares.

ZENITHBANK topped the chart in terms of value with N996.45 million, followed by UBA with N688.20 million, GTCO with N627.44 million, MTNN with N508.50 million, and ACCESSCORP with N468.66 million.

There were mixed sentiments for stocks worth over one trillion. AIRTELAFRI (+10.00%) recorded the largest price appreciation in the market, and BUACEMENT (+1.13%) also recorded a price appreciation. However, ZENITHBANK (-1.19%) and GTCO (-1.56%) recorded price declines. While MTNN, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded price changes.

For Tier-1 banks, there were also mixed trading sentiments. FBNH (+6.48%), UBA (+5.29%) recorded price appreciation, ZENITHBANK (-1.04%), GTCO (-1.56%) recorded price declines, and ACCESSCORP recorded zero price change.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Zenith Bank plc records 114% growth for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023
Next article
Sim Fubara, Obaseki, Adeleke, Others Meet In Abuja Over Rivers Crisis
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Not Acceptable – President Tinubu Warns Son Seyi, Others To Stay Away From FEC Meetings

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Monday, warned his son,...

Dele Momodu Tackles Nyesom Wike Over His Comment on Rift With Successor, Gov. Sim Fubara

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. Dele Momodu has tackled Nyesom Wike after the...

Supreme Court judgement: It’s time for action – Pogu, Okwu, Shettima, others charge Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. After months of legal fireworks, the Supreme Court...

Tribunal Affairms Taraba Ex-Speaker’s Election As Assembly Member

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. The election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Not Acceptable – President Tinubu Warns Son Seyi, Others To Stay Away From FEC Meetings

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 1,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Monday, warned his son,...

Dele Momodu Tackles Nyesom Wike Over His Comment on Rift With Successor, Gov. Sim Fubara

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 1,2023. Dele Momodu has tackled Nyesom Wike after the...

Supreme Court judgement: It’s time for action – Pogu, Okwu, Shettima, others charge Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 1,2023. After months of legal fireworks, the Supreme Court...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights