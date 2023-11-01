Menu
Politics & Govt News

Sim Fubara, Obaseki, Adeleke, Others Meet In Abuja Over Rivers Crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 1,2023.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

The PDP yesterday had summoned an emergency meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday (today).

It was gathered in Abuja, on Monday that the main item on the agenda is the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

A member of the PDPGF who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press said the emergency session “is not unconnected with the crisis playing out in Rivers State, in which the State Governor, Mr. Similaye Fubara, and his predecessor, Barrister Nyeson Wike, are at loggerheads.”

Even though Wike is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, serving under an All Progressives Congress (APC) government, both he and his successor as Governor of Rivers State are still members of the PDP.

According to the PDP-GF member, “This emergency meeting has become imperative because we cannot afford to close our eyes while things are going wrong.

“As a Forum (PDP-GF), we must act fast to ensure that this crisis doesn’t go out of hand, as such will not be to the benefit of anybody.”

The source further disclosed that the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States will also be discussed at the meeting.

There are also other issues of national importance that are likely to be discussed.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

