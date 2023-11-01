Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Police allegedly arrest NLC president in Imo State

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been picked up by security operatives in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Benson Upah, media head of the NLC, confirmed the development to Naija247News

Upah said Ajaero was picked up from the state council secretariat of the NLC by heavily armed police officers.

“President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero was picked up a few minutes ago from NLC state council secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination,” he said.

On October 30, the NLC had promised to ground activities in Imo from November 1, to protest the alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers.

Ajaero had alleged that the Imo government has not paid some workers for 20 months.

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo state government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state,” Ajaero had said.

As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November 2023.

“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.

“Shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded, unjust label of ‘ghost workers’.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Ekiti Building Collapse Kills one, Others Injured
Next article
Enugu Police Arrest Seven Suspected Thieves
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Create Aba State, Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Makes Five Demands From Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called...

Fubara: “I Need My Base To Remain Politically Relevant” – Wike

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

“You are talking nonsense on national TV” – Yul Edochie slams Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has...

Niger Police arrest 14-year-old house-help over death of FUTMinna lecturer

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Niger State Police Command said...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Create Aba State, Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Makes Five Demands From Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called...

Fubara: “I Need My Base To Remain Politically Relevant” – Wike

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 1,2023. The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

“You are talking nonsense on national TV” – Yul Edochie slams Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Entertainment 0
November 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights