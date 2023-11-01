Menu
Not Acceptable – President Tinubu Warns Son Seyi, Others To Stay Away From FEC Meetings

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 1,2023.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, warned his son, Seyi, and other persons to stay away from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings.

Tinubu made it clear that only approved persons are permitted to sit in the weekly cabinet meetings.

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council.

“I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you those people who are supposed to be here,” he said.

President Tinubu went on to name his Special Advisers on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman; Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi.

“Those are people who are granted an exception to be here when we’re conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come, make it clear,” Tinubu added.(naija247news.com)

