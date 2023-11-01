Menu
“Nigeria’s Tinubu Plans to Acquire Presidential Yacht for ₦5 Billion in 2023 Supplementary Budget”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The administration led by Bola Tinubu has unveiled its proposal to allocate ₦5.095 billion for the acquisition of a presidential yacht as part of the 2023 supplementary budget. This allocation was revealed in the supplementary appropriation documents of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and it marks a significant development in Nigeria’s fiscal planning.

In addition to the presidential yacht, the supplementary budget outlines various allocations, including the Nigerian Navy’s capital expenditure of ₦42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of ₦20.42 billion, totaling an estimated budget of ₦62.8 billion. These funds will support critical initiatives, such as vehicle procurement, the construction of naval bases in Lekki and Epe, the provision of essential equipment, and ammunition purchase.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
