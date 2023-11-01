“Nigeria’s Tinubu Plans to Acquire Presidential Yacht for ₦5 Billion in 2023 Supplementary Budget”

The administration led by Bola Tinubu has unveiled its proposal to allocate ₦5.095 billion for the acquisition of a presidential yacht as part of the 2023 supplementary budget. This allocation was revealed in the supplementary appropriation documents of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and it marks a significant development in Nigeria’s fiscal planning.

In addition to the presidential yacht, the supplementary budget outlines various allocations, including the Nigerian Navy’s capital expenditure of ₦42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of ₦20.42 billion, totaling an estimated budget of ₦62.8 billion. These funds will support critical initiatives, such as vehicle procurement, the construction of naval bases in Lekki and Epe, the provision of essential equipment, and ammunition purchase.