Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria’s share index rally, cross psychological 70,000 level for first time

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 1 – Nigeria’s share index crossed a psychological threshold of 70,000 points for the first time on Wednesday after stocks gained for the third straight session, Refinitiv data showed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Share Index (.NGSEINDEX) climbed 1.94% to close at 70,581 points for the first time ever.

Nigerian equities started to rally at the end of May, when new President Bola Tinubu launched reforms to the country’s foreign exchange market and scrapped a costly but popular fuel subsidy that had sucked up government finances.

Stocks have gained 35% since May as local funds have piled back into equities. Double-digit inflation has also supported the shift to equities as yields on the fixed income market turn negative in real terms.

Banking stocks, which rose to a 20-year high in June, have led the charge following the reforms.

Foreign investors have stayed on the sidelines despite the recent rally due to currency issues.

Nigeria has faced dollar shortages after investors exited local assets during a period of low oil prices. Investors are yet to return and the central bank has not yet settled outstanding demand for dollars from investors seeking to repatriate funds or airlines seeking to send money from ticket sales abroad.

“Nigeria now ranks highest on our risk-reward scorecard due to elevated carry, however we remain on the sidelines waiting for better line of sight on FX inflows and more consistent liquidity tightening measures,” JP Morgan analyst Ayomide Mejabi wrote in a note.

The central bank held its second treasury bill auction of the year this week, pushing the one-year treasury yield up to 21.2% from 17% at a previous auction in August, the JP Morgan analyst said.

Previous article
Tinubu admin seeks Senate approval to borrow $8 billion
Next article
Black Panther Actress & Filmmaker Sope Aluko, debuts her first short film “Chidera” at the Africa International
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Black Panther Actress & Filmmaker Sope Aluko, debuts her first short film “Chidera” at the Africa International

Idowu Peters -
Renowned actress and emerging filmmaker Sope Aluko, known for...

Tinubu admin seeks Senate approval to borrow $8 billion

Gbenga Samson -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate's approval...

Create Aba State, Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Makes Five Demands From Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called...

Fubara: “I Need My Base To Remain Politically Relevant” – Wike

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 1,2023. The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Black Panther Actress & Filmmaker Sope Aluko, debuts her first short film “Chidera” at the Africa International

Nollywood 0
Renowned actress and emerging filmmaker Sope Aluko, known for...

Tinubu admin seeks Senate approval to borrow $8 billion

Data & News Analysis 0
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate's approval...

Create Aba State, Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Makes Five Demands From Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights