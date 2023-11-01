Niger Police arrest 14-year-old house-help over death of FUTMinna lecturer

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger State Police Command said it has arrested the prime suspect in the killing of Dr Fumilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology Minna.

In a statement, Niger State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said the deceased’s 14-year-old househelp, Joy Afekafe, allegedly carried out the attack with her classmates, Walex and Smart, who are on the run.

He said: “Some friends and church members of Adefolalu visited her residence in Gbaiko, Minna, on October 10, 2023. However, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body, and she was confirmed dead.”

According to him, efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.(www.naija247news.com).