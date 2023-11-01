Naira appreciates against Dollar at the official market

November 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, closing at N815.32/$1 at the official market.

This represents a 21.81% increase from the N993.82/$1 recorded on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded as of the 30th of October was N998.00/$1, while the intraday low was N6475.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N523/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover as of the 30th of October was $881.31 million, representing a 66.01% decrease compared to the previous day.

On the black market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 2.54%, quoted at N1180/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1165.23/$1. (www.naija247news.com).