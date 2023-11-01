Menu
Naira appreciates against Dollar at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, closing at N815.32/$1 at the official market.

This represents a 21.81% increase from the N993.82/$1 recorded on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded as of the 30th of October was N998.00/$1, while the intraday low was N6475.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N523/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover as of the 30th of October was $881.31 million, representing a 66.01% decrease compared to the previous day.

On the black market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 2.54%, quoted at N1180/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1165.23/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

