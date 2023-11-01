Menu
Law and Order

Man docked for allegedly disguising as female to steal generator

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Nov.1,2023

A 27-year-old man, Sanusi Umar, who allegedly disguised himself as a woman was on Wednesday docked in a Shari’a court in Rigasa, Kaduna for stealing a generator from an Islamic School.

Umar is charged house breaking and theft.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari said that on Oct. 27, one Sa’id Ishaq of Saminaka Road, Makersla Rigasa reported to the Rigasa police division that the accused had broke into his school.

“He disguised himself, wearing the female Hijab and Niqab and stole a Tiger brand generator worth N180,000.

“After investigation, the generator was recovered”,he said.

The judge, Malam Muhktar Mu’azu, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that he provides a reliable surety.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 6 for ruling.(www.naija247news.com)

Bandits Abducts 25, Kills one in Kaduna Attack
