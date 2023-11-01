Menu
Kwara Police Arrest Barber as Girlfriend Dies During Sex Romp

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

November 1, 2023.

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a middle aged man who is operating a barbing salon in Ilorin, the state capital, over a girl who allegedly died during a sex romp on Monday.

The police who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said that it had commenced investigation into the cause of the death of the lady, who allegedly died after a sex romp with her boyfriend in a guest house in Ilorin.

Investigation revealed that the incident happened on Monday at a guest house situated at the Temidire community, Offa Garage area in the metropolis, while it was reported that the middle aged man, said to own a barbing salon, went for relaxation with his girlfriend.

An unconfirmed report from members of the community also alleged that the man was under the influence of drug with the aim of impressing his girlfriend before the experience turned sour.

“The girl was said to have got tired during the mating and later gave up the ghost.

“During the outing, the girl was said to have been tired and became unconscious. It was at this point that the lady became helpless and thereafter gave up the ghost.”

The sources said that the man raised the alarm when the lady reportedly became unconscious and thus attracted workers of the guest house. The lady was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

It was also gathered that when the owner of the guest house reported the incident at the Police ‘A’ Division, Ilorin, the middle-aged man was subsequently arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the police had commenced a full investigation into the incident.

“The incident is true. The state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what actually happened between the man and the deceased”.(www.naija247news.com).

