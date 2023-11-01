Menu
Ganduje Welcomes Alkali, Hunkuyi, Angwe, 23 Others Into APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 1,2023.

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday accepted a former national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, into the party.

Alkali joined the APC with a former deputy national chairman and candidate of the NNPP in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi; former national legal adviser of the NNPP and Benue State governorship candidate, Prof. Bem Angwe, and 23 others from the NNPP and PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alkali said they didn’t join the APC because it is the ruling party, but that having left the NNPP, the APC remained the best vehicle if they must make progress politically.

Today, we have all decided to move forward with the APC. In our view, with the new mood in the country, both His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the new leadership of the party under your able and distinguished chairmanship, both of you veteran politicians, APC has shifted the gear and you have also opened a new page in the history of party politics in the country that is more welcoming and more accommodating.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

