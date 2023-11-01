Menu
Fubara: “I Need My Base To Remain Politically Relevant” – Wike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 1,2023.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has maintained that he needs his base in order to be politically relevant.

According to him, once he loses his base as a politician, he has lost his relevance politically.

The former governor of Rivers State said no amount of calumny levelled against him would make him lose sleep.

Receiving South-South leaders in his office on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike said the right thing must be done.

According to Wike: “All of us want to be politically relevant; all of us want to maintain our political structure.

“Is it not your political structure? Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?”

The relationship between Wike and the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara is believed to have gone sour.

This led to some lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly moving to impeach Fubara.

The lawmakers who moved to impeach Fubara are said to be Wike’s loyalists.(www.naija247news.com)

