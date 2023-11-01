Menu
Enugu Police Arrest Seven Suspected Thieves

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Enugu state police command have arrested seven criminal suspects who allegedly specialised in snatching laptops, handbags, and mobile phones within the popular Holy Ghost suburb.

The command’s spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwu disclosed the arrest to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Ndukwu, the suspects were arrested by Police Operatives of the Command serving in the Central Police Station (CPS), in the evening hours of Friday, October 27, 2023, when they raided Holy Ghost railway axis, Christ Chemist, Old Park, and environs.

He gave the identities of the notorious criminal suspects as "Okonkwo Sunday (a.k.a. "Oga Sunny"), aged 35; Nwankwoala Tochukwu (a.k.a. "TC Boy"), aged 25; Ogbu Mmaduabuchi, aged 18; Miracle Chukwu, aged 20; Nwali Chinedu, aged 23; Ananchonam Chinecherem (a.k.a. "Razor"), aged 18; and Nwamini Junior (a.k.a. "Small"), aged 20, all of no known address."

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

