Ekiti Building Collapse Kills one, Others Injured

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 13 year old girl have been confirmed dead, four others injured as one storey  building collapsed in Igede-Ekiti, the headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The building, which had stood for decades, collapsed at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

A source in the community said that the building, located in the Odo-Ori area of the community, was home to a family of five, including the secondary school girl who died.

The girl’s parents and two other siblings were promptly rushed to the hospital by neighbours after being rescued from the building.

Reacting to the incident, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji expressed his sympathy for the deceased’s family, describing the event as devastating and agonizing.

The Governor called on occupants of dilapidated buildings across the state to relocate to safeguard their lives.

Oyebanji said this on Tuesday, during his visit to the site of the building collapse.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, also visited Adeyinka Adebayo General Hospital, where some of the victims are receiving medical treatment to show sympathy and wish them quick recuperation.

Commenting on the incident, Oyebanji revealed that the government will foot the medical bills of the victims, while directing the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA) to arrange for another habitable residence for the embattled family.

Oyebanji revealed that he has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani to oversee the medical treatments of the victims and ensure that they are given the best to fast track their full recovery.

To forestall such occurrence in the state, Oyebanji said the Ministry of Physical and Urban Planning, would begin aggressive enforcement of laws that would dislodge those living in dangerously inhabitable buildings across the state.

Oyebanji said the government has existing laws that govern building habitation, saying this would be stringently executed to halt reoccurrence of such incidents. (www.naija247news.com).

