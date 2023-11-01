Dele Momodu Tackles Nyesom Wike Over His Comment on Rift With Successor, Gov. Sim Fubara

Nov 1,2023.

Dele Momodu has tackled Nyesom Wike after the Minister said ‘the party’ is looking at ways to settle his rumored ritf with his successor and Governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara

Momodu wondered if it is the APC or PDP that Wike is referring to.

WRecall that Wike, a PDP member, worked against his party in the 2023 Presidential elecion. He worked towards the emergence of the then APC Presidential candidate and winner of the election, President Bola Tinubu

Wike’s grouse was that the party failed to pick a Southerner as the party chairman after Atiku Abubakar, a Northerner became the flagbearer of the party. He has since then worked closely with the APC and is currently serving in the APC governmnt.(www.naija247news.com)