Companies & Markets

Dangote Sugar declares N27bn loss in 9 months ended September 2023.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced a Loss After Tax of N27.027 billion for a duration of nine months ending September 30, 2023.

The Company reported a revenue of N309.713 billion for the 9 months period, up by 7.42% from N288.32 billion reported the previous year.

A loss after tax of N27.027 billion was recorded for the 9 months period as against the N24.832 billion profit after tax reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company for the period under review stands at negative N2.23.

At the share price of N63.75, the P/E ratio of Dangote Sugar stands at -28.65x with earnings yield of -3.49%.

Dangote sugar refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.(www.naija247news.com).

