Law and Order

Court dissolves housewife’s 6-year ‘loveless’ marriage

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nov.1, 2023
An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Hafsat Jimoh and her husband, Abubakar Momoh.
The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Jimoh’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and care.
Wakili however ordered Jimoh to observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage.
Earlier, the respondent told the court that the petitioner refused to unblock his cellphone to reach her, as instructed by the court.
” I heard she took the children to Kaduna and seeing them today I am not happy , one of them is ill and i usually send money to her for their upkeep.
” She did not give me the privilege to settle, I have consented to her divorce but she should hand over my children to me and go. She prevented me from seeing them for two months,” Momoh said.
Responding, the petitioner said she cannot deny the respondent of his children adding that he was free to see them anytime he wanted and speak to them over the phone.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner had told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic law in October, 2016.
The mother of two said the marriage suffered marital issues for at least six years adding that she was tired and no longer interested.
” My spirit is no longer in this union. I have tried my best but cannot do it anymore, I do not want to die of depression, I want the court to dissolve the marriage, ” she said.
The respondent however said he wanted the court to engage his family and wife’s family for mediation.
“She left my house after I travelled and does not leave in our matrimonial home anymore,” he said.
The plaintiff in response said that they had both tried engaging both parents in the past and nothing had changed.(www.naija247news.com)
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

