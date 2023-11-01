Menu
Nollywood

Black Panther Actress & Filmmaker Sope Aluko, debuts her first short film “Chidera” at the Africa International

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Renowned actress and emerging filmmaker Sope Aluko, known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters like “Black Panther” and “Venom,” is poised to present her inaugural short film, “Chidera,” at the prestigious Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). The much-anticipated screening is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Filmhouse Landmark Centre, Twin Waters, Lagos, Nigeria, with showings in screens 2 and 3 starting at 2.50 PM.

“Chidera” is a deeply moving and thought-provoking short film that delves into the complex themes of identity, heritage, and self-discovery, set within a contemporary Nigerian-American immigrant community. The narrative revolves around Chidera, a high school teenager grappling with the intricacies of her cultural heritage and the expectations placed upon her by her family and community. As Chidera embarks on a journey of self-acceptance, the film takes viewers on a captivating and visually stunning cinematic odyssey.

In 2019, Sope Aluko established “SopeBox Productions,” her production company, with the mission of amplifying positive and engaging stories related to the African Diaspora, particularly those driven by women and exemplifying the resilience of African women like her late mother and other unsung heroines.

Sope Aluko’s multifaceted talents, as showcased in Hollywood blockbusters like “Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever,” find their expression in “Chidera.” The short film stands as a testament to her dedication to authentic storytelling and her commitment to highlighting the richness and diversity of her Nigerian heritage.

The inclusion of “Chidera” in the AFRIFF lineup marks a significant achievement for Sope Aluko and her production team. AFRIFF is renowned for its celebration of African and international cinema and is one of the continent’s most esteemed film festivals. This recognition underlines the quality and impact of Aluko’s work, reflecting her aspiration to craft thought-provoking and engaging films.

Sope Aluko shared her enthusiasm about the screening, emphasizing the significance of using film as a medium to address vital social issues and empower the youth. “Chidera” embodies messages of resilience, self-love, and embracing one’s identity, and Aluko eagerly anticipates sharing these themes with the world at AFRIFF.

Key Details for the “Chidera” Premiere at AFRIFF:
– Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
– Time: 2.50 PM – 3.15 PM
– Venue: Filmhouse Cinemas, Twin Waters (Screen 2 and 3)

The AFRIFF premiere of “Chidera” promises to be a remarkable event celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African cinema. For more information about the film and its AFRIFF screening, please visit https://www.afriff.com/officialselection, and follow Sope Aluko on social media for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content (Instagram handles: @sopealuko & @chiderafilm).

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

