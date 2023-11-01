Menu
BBNaija’s Prince launches record label, unveils first artist

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Prince Nelson has launched his record label company, Pollux Records.

Announcing the project, which he described as a “bold dream,” via his Instagram page on Wednesday, the reality star recounted how he has been following music since his primary school days.

He also unveiled the first artist under the record label, Valentiiano.

Prince wrote: “Finally, the time has come for me to officially present to the world officially, a very bold dream I had and have been nurturing for the past few years. Everyone who really knows me knows how much I love everything music, from my primary days buying songbooks to learn every song lyrics of Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, et al, to forming my own little “Mohits crew” with my friends to my dance crew in secondary school.

“It has not been an easy feat caring and nurturing this dream, as I have constantly battled the fear of the so many “what ifs” that come with such a humongous venture. But alas, I am a strong believer in the saying, “God will not put a dream in your mind that is too big for you to handle.”

“So, ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the birth of my record label, Pollux Records @polluxrecords.

“And on this note, I hereby announce Pollux Records’ first talent, Valentiiano @valentiianoo.”        (www.naija247news.com).

