Security News

Bandits Abducts 25, Kills one in Kaduna Attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have killed one farmer and abducted 25 people in Unguwan Baka in Agunu Ward, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen who came in their numbers attacked the villagers in the early hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, injuring two others.

A survivor, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident to newsmen.

“25 people were kidnapped in Unguwan Baka of Agunu Ward in the early hours of today, Tuesday. Two people were injured and one person was killed,” he said.

“We rushed those that were injured to the hospital, we wish them quick recovery and those that were kidnapped, we pray for their safe return. Please pray for us. This is the third attack on our community.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

