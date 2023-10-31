Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Uzodimma: Nwabueze’s passing, big loss to Igbo nation, Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 31,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed deep sadness over the passing of foremost Nigerian Constitutional lawyer and former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, saying his death is, not just a big loss to Anambra State, but to the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

Prof. Nwabueze reportedly passed on Monday in his house, according to his family, aged 94.

Governor Uzodimma in a statement he personally signed, said it was a privilege sharing in the life and times of Prof Nwabueze whose wisdom and dedication to the Igbo cause and unity of Nigeria were second to none.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement read: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, extend our deepest condolences to the Nwabueze family and indeed, the entire community of Anambra State, on the loss of a true luminary, Prof. Ben Nwabueze SAN, CON. His passing is not just a loss to Anambra State but to the entire Igbo nation and our great country, Nigeria.

“Prof. Nwabueze was not just a renowned academic and constitutional lawyer; he was a symbol of unwavering dedication to the Igbo cause and the unity of our nation. His wisdom and guidance were invaluable, especially during these times of great need. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our history.

“As we mourn his passing, we also acknowledge the grace that allowed us to share in his life and times. May God grant his soul eternal rest and provide his family with the strength to bear this immense loss.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Imo NLC pulls out of Strike over Court order
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Imo NLC pulls out of Strike over Court order

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo State wing of the...

Mr Ibu undergoes five successful surgeries

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr...

Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons died on Tuesday, Oct...

Badagry council distributes 100 free GCE forms to students

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Badagary West Council Development Area...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Imo NLC pulls out of Strike over Court order

Nigeria 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo State wing of the...

Mr Ibu undergoes five successful surgeries

Entertainment 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr...

Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons died on Tuesday, Oct...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights