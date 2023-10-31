Uzodimma: Nwabueze’s passing, big loss to Igbo nation, Nigeria

Oct 31,2023.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed deep sadness over the passing of foremost Nigerian Constitutional lawyer and former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, saying his death is, not just a big loss to Anambra State, but to the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

Prof. Nwabueze reportedly passed on Monday in his house, according to his family, aged 94.

Governor Uzodimma in a statement he personally signed, said it was a privilege sharing in the life and times of Prof Nwabueze whose wisdom and dedication to the Igbo cause and unity of Nigeria were second to none.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement read: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, extend our deepest condolences to the Nwabueze family and indeed, the entire community of Anambra State, on the loss of a true luminary, Prof. Ben Nwabueze SAN, CON. His passing is not just a loss to Anambra State but to the entire Igbo nation and our great country, Nigeria.

“Prof. Nwabueze was not just a renowned academic and constitutional lawyer; he was a symbol of unwavering dedication to the Igbo cause and the unity of our nation. His wisdom and guidance were invaluable, especially during these times of great need. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our history.

“As we mourn his passing, we also acknowledge the grace that allowed us to share in his life and times. May God grant his soul eternal rest and provide his family with the strength to bear this immense loss.”(www.naija247news.com)