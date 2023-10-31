Tinubu, Atiku Continue war After S/Court Verdict

Oct 31,2023.

The political rivalry between President Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, assumed a new twist yesterday as they exchanged harsh words over the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Atiku had approached the Presidential Elections Petition Tribuna to challenge the declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner.

After the tribunal dismissed his case and upheld Tinubu’s victory, Atiku headed for the Supreme Court and subsequently sought to include additional “forgery evidence” which he obtained from the Chicago State University, but the apex court objected to this on the grounds that plea was made outside the 180-day mandatory period stipulated by the law.

Addressing a world press conference at the PDP headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Atiku described the Supreme Court’s judgment as ‘bandit robbery’ saying “if the highest court in the land implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria is doomed irrespective of who occupies the presidential seat.

But the presidency fired back, saying it was Atiku’s inordinate ambition to be president that was doomed. Atiku said the judgement had shown that the judiciary had become the lost hope of the common man and that the consequences of those decisions for the country would not end at the expiration of the current government.

“They will last for decades. I’m absolutely sure that history will vindicate me. We now know what the Supreme Court has decided”, he said. Atiku said the position of the Supreme Court, even though final, leaves so much unanswered: “Even the rebuke by retired Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad is a confirmation from within the apex court that all is not well with the Supreme Court. The court and indeed the judiciary must never lend itself to politicization as it is currently the norm with nearly every institution in Nigeria.

PDP and Atiku, including Peter Obi’s faction of Labour Party cannot continue to insist on their own reality against commonsense, logic and the law.

“There was no way Atiku and PDP could have won the election with the party platform under which he contested broken into four parts. If Atiku was not harboring a delusion of grandeur, we wonder how he could have envisaged any possible pathway to victory with Mr. Peter Obi’s Labour Party, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s NNPP and PDP G-5 Governors who took away possible PDP votes, while the APC went into the election as a strong, viable and unified entity.

“Atiku claims he loves Nigeria and embraces “integrity” so much. We found such a claim to be sheer hypocrisy as Atiku remains one of the worst examples of kleptocracy in Africa. The US Congress lists Atiku’s money laundering as one of the very rare cases of corruption at the highest level of governance in the world.

“His avarice sent Congressman William Jefferson to jail after the FBI busted a bribery scandal in which Atiku was involved from head to toe and for which he was marked down by the U.S. agency.

“Now as we get to the proper business of governance after Atiku’s unwarranted distraction, we have picked some clear lessons going forward. One is that our institutions must be strengthened on diligent and sturdy wings, enough to withstand and identify from afar rabble-rousers who masquerade as statesmen.

“Second, our institutions must also ensure that corrupt, desperate, self-serving serial losers should not have a space in our democracy because if they don’t win the battle, they might burn the nation.

“We want to advise Atiku that after over three decades of elusive bid for the Presidency of Nigeria, he must now end his unprofitable bid and go away from any venture that will further pollute the political atmosphere and national harmony”, Onanuga said. {www.naija247news.com}