Politics & Govt News

Surety docked for alleged failure to produce suspect

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 31,2023.

Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023.

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 54-year-old man, Anointed Nwankwo for allegedly failing to produce Ndubuisi Okoro for whom he stood as surety.

Okoro was charged with the offence of unlawful possession and obtaining under a false pretense, the sum of three million naira.

Nwankwo whose residential address was not provided is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to pervert justice.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant on April 7, at SIB Office, Area ‘H’ Police Command, Ogudu, Lagos, prevented the police from carrying out their duties by failing to produce Okoro when needed.

Perezi said that the defendant at the station allegedly entered a bond and stood surety for Okoro, a New Zealand visa procurement agent now at large.

He said that the offence is centered on unlawful possession and obtaining by false pretense the sum of three million naira.

”The defendant promised to produce Okoro at SIB Area ‘H’ Police command anytime his attention was needed till the case would be finally disposed of but failed to do so,” Perezi said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 97(1) (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Naija247News reports that Subsection 3 of the section states that anyone found guilty of obstruction, prevention or perversion of justice is liable to imprisonment for two years.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Tanimola adjourned the case until Nov. 13 for trial. (www.naija247news.com)

Sales rep docked for allegedly misappropriating coy funds
Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

