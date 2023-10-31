Menu
Sales rep docked for allegedly misappropriating coy funds

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023.

A 31-year-old sales representative, Timothy Moses, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly misappropriating company funds

Obasi, who resides in Malali, Kaduna, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of company’s N2.8million.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the matter was reported on Oct. 2 at the Malali Police Station by one Dogara Simon of Ungwan Sarki Kaduna.

Leo said the defendant, a staff of Zivety Fashion Design Company was a sales representative .

He said that the defendant received goods worth N8.8m sold some and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 214 and 308 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(www.naija247news.com)

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 26, for hearing.(NAN)

