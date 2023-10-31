Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Rema becomes the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian award winning Singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has become the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Nigerian Afrobeat artists are breaking bounds. Recall that Davido performed at the closing ceremony of the world cup and Burna Boy performed at the closing ceremony of the Champions league final.

The singer performed his hit song Calm Down at the event as football stars could not get enough of his stage at the event. Rema is the first Afrobeats artist to ever perform at the Ballon d’Or awards, and this shows just how far the singer has gone in the year 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Food prices rose to 26.76% in September — NBS
Next article
Policewoman goes viral over inability to correctly recite the National Anthem
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly...

Policewoman goes viral over inability to correctly recite the National Anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A policewoman was unable to correctly...

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September — NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

Nigeria Stock Market Advances Marginally, All Share Index Up by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bourse on Monday advanced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken

Entertainment 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly...

Policewoman goes viral over inability to correctly recite the National Anthem

Nigeria Police Force 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A policewoman was unable to correctly...

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September — NBS

Economy 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights