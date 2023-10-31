Rema becomes the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian award winning Singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has become the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Nigerian Afrobeat artists are breaking bounds. Recall that Davido performed at the closing ceremony of the world cup and Burna Boy performed at the closing ceremony of the Champions league final.

The singer performed his hit song Calm Down at the event as football stars could not get enough of his stage at the event. Rema is the first Afrobeats artist to ever perform at the Ballon d’Or awards, and this shows just how far the singer has gone in the year 2023.(www.naija247news.com).