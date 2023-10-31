Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Opens up on Reported Plans of Sacking Gbajabiamila as His Chief of Staff

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 31,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his unreserved faith in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. President Tinubu, who spoke just before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers, State House, also set the ground rules for the attendance of the meeting.

The president spoke to issues he had observed and had not been comfortable with, including unauthorized persons gaining access into the Council Chambers of the State House.

“First of all, let me reiterate to all of you the fact that a lot of stories are going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes, they’re bound to air them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here. If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you.”he said

There have been speculations that the President is unhappy with Gbajabiamila and may terminate his appointment.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Group Warns Nyesom Wike Over Plot To Sack Rivers Gov. Fubara
Next article
Diezani’s Bribery Case In The UK Adjourned To 2025
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 40-year-old man, Moshood Yusuf, was...

Surety docked for alleged failure to produce suspect

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 31,2023. Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Police in Lagos on...

Sales rep docked for allegedly misappropriating coy funds

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 31-year-old sales representative, Timothy Moses,...

Fidelity Bank wins Export Finance Bank of the Year award

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. October 31, 2023 - Fidelity Bank Plc’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam

Politics & Govt News 0
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 40-year-old man, Moshood Yusuf, was...

Surety docked for alleged failure to produce suspect

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 31,2023. Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Police in Lagos on...

Sales rep docked for allegedly misappropriating coy funds

Politics & Govt News 0
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 31-year-old sales representative, Timothy Moses,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights