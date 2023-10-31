President Tinubu Opens up on Reported Plans of Sacking Gbajabiamila as His Chief of Staff

Oct 31,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his unreserved faith in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. President Tinubu, who spoke just before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers, State House, also set the ground rules for the attendance of the meeting.

The president spoke to issues he had observed and had not been comfortable with, including unauthorized persons gaining access into the Council Chambers of the State House.

“First of all, let me reiterate to all of you the fact that a lot of stories are going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes, they’re bound to air them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here. If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you.”he said

There have been speculations that the President is unhappy with Gbajabiamila and may terminate his appointment.