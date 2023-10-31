Policewoman goes viral over inability to correctly recite the National Anthem

October 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A policewoman was unable to correctly recite the National Anthem during a conference that was watched by viewers across the nation.

The officer was tasked with reciting the National Anthem at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State.

Dignitaries and politicians, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, were present at the event, which was aired live across TV stations on Monday, Oct. 30.

At some point, a policewoman is seen mounting the stage to recite the National Anthem, but she fumbled it. (www.naija247news.com).