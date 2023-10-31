Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

Policewoman goes viral over inability to correctly recite the National Anthem

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A policewoman was unable to correctly recite the National Anthem during a conference that was watched by viewers across the nation.

The officer was tasked with reciting the National Anthem at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State.

Dignitaries and politicians, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, were present at the event, which was aired live across TV stations on Monday, Oct. 30.

At some point, a policewoman is seen mounting the stage to recite the National Anthem, but she fumbled it. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rema becomes the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award
Next article
Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly...

Rema becomes the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian award winning Singer and songwriter,...

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September — NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

Nigeria Stock Market Advances Marginally, All Share Index Up by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bourse on Monday advanced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken

Entertainment 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly...

Rema becomes the first African artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award

Entertainment 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian award winning Singer and songwriter,...

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September — NBS

Economy 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights